Former Patriots RB Lamar Miller to Work out for Colts After Marlon Mack Injury

Jenna CiccotelliContributor ISeptember 14, 2020

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller, center, is driven off the field after an injury in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

As the Indianapolis Colts work through the fallout of Marlon Mack's season-ending Achilles injury, the team has invited three running backs to try out for a roster spot, including former Patriot Lamar Miller (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).

Miller became a free agent after he was released by New England on Sept. 5.

