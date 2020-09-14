Former Patriots RB Lamar Miller to Work out for Colts After Marlon Mack Injury

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

As the Indianapolis Colts work through the fallout of Marlon Mack's season-ending Achilles injury, the team has invited three running backs to try out for a roster spot, including former Patriot Lamar Miller (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).

Miller became a free agent after he was released by New England on Sept. 5.

