Report: Colts RB Marlon Mack's Injury Diagnosed as Torn Achilles

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted off the field with a torn Achilles during Sunday's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

He had four carries for 26 yards before being ruled out for the game.

The running back set a career high with 1,091 rushing yards last season, becoming a reliable weapon for a Colts offense dealing with plenty of injuries and turnover.

His production built off his breakout 2018 campaign where he finished with 908 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. However, durability remains a question mark after missing at least two games in each of his three seasons.

The 24-year-old dealt with a broken bone in his hand last season, forcing Indianapolis to move further down the depth chart.

The squad added more depth at the position this offseason with the addition of Jonathan Taylor, the third running back off the board in the 2020 NFL draft. The rookie can take on a bigger workload while Mack is out, potentially showcasing the ability he displayed throughout an incredible career at Wisconsin.

Nyheim Hines should also have a big role after scoring two touchdowns early in Sunday's game.