2020 NBA Mock Draft: How Trades Could Change LaMelo Ball's Future

2020 NBA Mock Draft: How Trades Could Change LaMelo Ball's FutureSeptember 16, 2020
Though the 2020 NBA draft has tentatively been pushed back to November 18, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams are still preparing their boards and laying out trade possibilities.
Everyone around the league seems to expect more movement than usual. And it could start at No. 1 and No. 2, where the the perceived top prospects aren't ideal fits for the Minnesota Timberwolves or Golden State Warriors, respectively.
A delayed draft means even more time for executives to get creative and engage in trade discussions.
We did our best to anticipate and break down trade possibilities where they seem likeliest.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (Georgia, SG, Freshman)
The Minnesota Timberwolves figure to be contemplating three options: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or a trade, either for a third star or a move down the board for multiple assets.
At this stage, it's too early to anticipate any trades, though it seems likely Minnesota will be aggressive in seeking out proposals.
Our early prediction gives Edwards the edge if the Wolves stay put, with the assumption that team president Gersson Rosas would be hesitant to hand the keys to LaMelo after he acquired a lead guard in D'Angelo Russell at the trade deadline. Building around LaMelo, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns would put a cap on the team's defensive ceiling, too.
Edwards could give Minnesota an explosive scoring wing and another high-level shot-creator and shot-maker between Russell and Towns. Though he wasn't a stopper at Georgia, there appears to be more defensive talent to unlock from his 6'5", 225-pound frame and athleticism.
It's also worth wondering whether playoff performances like Donovan Mitchell's and Jamal Murray's could influence the Wolves and illuminate the importance of having scorers with takeover ability.
TRADE WATCH at 2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball (Illawarra Hawks, PG, 2001)
TRADE WATCH
A trade makes too much sense for the Golden State Warriors at No. 2, with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons or New York Knicks among the teams to target in a deal to move down (especially if LaMelo Ball is still available).
Those three franchises figure to have the most interest in moving up for Ball.
Meanwhile, the Warriors could move down for Deni Avdija, whose versatility at the forward spots is built for the team's roster and system. Golden State could also lock in on Onyeka Okongwu if it wanted a finisher and rim protector. And Tyrese Haliburton's passing, spot-up shooting and maturity figure to interest the Warriors as well.
Even if the Warriors don't strike a deal before the draft, they could still take Ball and trade him later, knowing there will be high demand around the league for him. They may be able to get a more useful, ready veteran this way.
Alternatively, the Warriors could keep LaMelo and pair him with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Ball excels at setting up teammates, and Golden State's shooting and defense should help mask LaMelo's weaknesses.
The Warriors could also draft James Wiseman at No. 2 and let Ball slip to the Charlotte Hornets.
3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Obi Toppin could be a dark-horse pick for the Charlotte Hornets. The level of interest around him seems to be growing and contagious.
But James Wiseman, who's roughly three years younger, is still perceived to offer more theoretical upside. For a Hornets team that lacks star power, that could be worth chasing.
Wiseman also comes off as an easier fit at center next to P.J. Washington, who'd benefit from playing alongside a rim protector. Even if Wiseman's skill development stalls, at 7'1" with a 7'6" wingspan, his shot-blocking and finishing potential should have no problem translating to the NBA.
The upside kicks in for Wiseman if he's able to build on his high school flashes of open-floor ball-handling, post scoring and mid-range touch. In Charlotte, he'd receive immediate, needed touches after playing only three games at Memphis.
TRADE WATCH at 4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv, SF/PF, 2001)
TRADE WATCH
New Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas could have the right pieces and opportunity to make an aggressive play for a star prospect at No. 2. If the Minnesota Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards, the Bulls may have an opening to move up for LaMelo Ball, who might not be the answer the Golden State Warriors are looking for.
Ball's playmaking and setup passing could help unlock Chicago's offense, which ranked 29th in the league. The Warriors may be more interested in Deni Avdija, Onyeka Okongwu or Tyrese Haliburton, who they could get at No. 4 along with an additional asset from the Bulls.
For Chicago, staying put could mean playing it safe with Avdija, who'd add off-ball scoring and secondary playmaking to the frontcourt. His versatility would work well between Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen. And with 6'8" size, a strong frame and plenty of high-level experience overseas, he could be one of the class' most prepared prospects for the 2020-21 season.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
The case for Obi Toppin revolves around multiple selling points, starting with the idea that he's potentially the best player available among Onyeka Okongwu, Killian Hayes, Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro and Tyrese Haliburton.
The Cavaliers may also see the quickest results from Toppin, which could interest general manager Koby Altman, given how little progress the team has made over the past few seasons. Even if he didn't start right away, Toppin could be productive in 20-25 minutes off the bench with his explosive leaping for finishing and an expanding skill set from the post to three-point arc.
It's understandable to question how his defense would fit with this particular roster, but it's also possible the roster looks completely different a year from now.
The Cavaliers just need a sure thing, and scouts feel confident that Toppin is one of them in this draft.
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, PG/SG, Sophomore)
After acquiring Clint Capela at the trade deadline to protect the rim behind John Collins, the Atlanta Hawks figure to favor guards and wings in the draft and free agency.
Tyrese Haliburton would give them another ball-handler whom the Hawks can play alongside Trae Young or behind him in the second unit.
Atlanta should value Haliburton's sound decision-making and passing, as well as his ability to space the floor with his spot-up shooting.
The Hawks could also explore the idea of swapping picks with the New York Knicks, who may be interested in Haliburton's floor game and maturity. At No. 8, Atlanta could add more defense with Isaac Okoro or Devin Vassell.
TRADE WATCH at 7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu (USC, C,
TRADE WATCH
Onyeka Okongwu jumps out as the best player available and a long-term cornerstone for the Detroit Pistons to build with at center.
However, sources indicate the Pistons have also made it known they're open to trading the No. 7 pick.
Their best shot at a deal may be with a team willing to give up an established player or a rookie or sophomore with untapped potential. But it would also be worthwhile to talk to the Warriors. It's possible they'd prefer picking a lower-paid rookie at No. 7, where they can add a piece who fits like Haliburton or Okongwu. The Pistons would likely have to part with a future first-round pick, given their lack of attractive player assets.
At No. 2, the Pistons would presumably target LaMelo Ball. At No. 7, Okongwu would give them rim protection behind Blake Griffin. It also seems like Griffin's game may continue to become more perimeter-oriented as he ages into his 30s. Meanwhile, Okongwu ranked in the 94th percentile as a post scorer and 90th percentile as a finisher. His skill and athleticism should continue to work around the key, where he has shot-creation moves, touch and overpowering athleticism.
8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
The New York Knicks will be looking at Killian Hayes, Tyrese Maxey and Cole Anthony as guard options at No. 8. But they may hesitate on Hayes' shooting, Anthony's decision-making and Maxey's underwhelming tools/athleticism for a scorer.
It's tough to find many issues with Vassell, whose three-ball and defense will always be valuable regardless of how much the rest of his game develops. The draft seems full of uncertainty, and the Florida State wing could offer the Knicks needed long-term stability with his three-and-D skill set.
He comes off as more of a safer sure thing than a home run swing. But the Knicks may be able to unlock some untapped potential if they could get Vassell to continue building on his improved pull-up game and specialty shot-making.
9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro (Auburn, SF/PF, Freshman)
The Washington Wizards could make a case for Isaac Okoro as the best player available at No. 9 and strongest fit for the roster.
In terms of needs, he fills a big one for the league's 29th-ranked defense. He'd help by giving Washington a stopper built to guard opposing scoring wings.
It may take longer to see results from Okoro on offense, but he plays a relatively mistake-free game off the ball, finishes at a strong rate and makes quick, unselfish decisions as a passer.
TRADE WATCH at 10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)
TRADE WATCH
We've heard interest in Killian Hayes from the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, but none to the point where he's deemed a top priority. If the Knicks pass on him at No. 8, he'd become an interesting trade target for a team at No. 10, given the Phoenix Suns' presumed preference to add a veteran.
The Suns could also see value in drafting Hayes, who turned 19 this summer after finishing third in Eurocup in assists per game and making notable improvement to his shot-creation and shot-making skills.
Phoenix could keep Hayes in its back pocket until he's ready to take over for Ricky Rubio, who'd serve as an ideal mentor in the meantime.
Late Lottery
11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams (Florida State, PF, Freshman)
The Spurs don't have a prospect like Williams with power, skill and combo forward versatility. It may take a year to see results from the NCAA's youngest eligible prospect, but his potential trajectory is too unique to pass up at No. 11. The 6'8", 225-pound frontcourt player can shoot off the dribble, live-dribble pass, finish through contact and make plays defensively.
12. Sacramento Kings: Saddiq Bey (Villanova, SF/PF, Sophomore)
The Kings could become enamored with Bey, who'd give the frontcourt a new shot-maker and a perceived high-character teammate. Regardless of how much his versatility translates, Sacramento figures to value Bey's ability to offer 45.7 three-point shooting at 6'8" and 216 pounds.
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)
Teams are starting to talk about Smith as a lottery pick following a year of improved shooting and added muscle. The Pelicans could use him to stretch the floor and create space for Zion Williamson while giving the lineup an active rebounder and shot-blocker inside.
14. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies): Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Anthony could go as high as No. 8 to the Knicks, but teams have cooled on him, and a mini-slide sounds possible. That could wind up becoming a blessing in disguise for Anthony, who may luck out and land in a favorable spot like Boston, where he'd initially play to his strengths as a bench scorer and avoid a heavy workload that led to tough shots and bad decisions at North Carolina. For the Celtics, it could be nice having Anthony ready when Kemba Walker's contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Nos. 15-20
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)
The Magic don't usually take needs into account during the draft, but Lewis' speed at the point guard spot might seem too enticing to pass up. Though his decision-making and execution need work, the Magic should value Lewis' ability to generate scoring opportunities with his transition play, breakdown quickness, off-the-dribble footwork and shot-making.
16. Portland Blazers: Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, SF, Sophomore)
Nesmith could give the Blazers another shot-maker and off-ball scorer who'll have a chance to win the starting small forward job. His inability to create shots shouldn't be too problematic with the offense running through Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets): Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)
The Wolves will need defensive role players to plug holes in their lineup between D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and either Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball. The 6'9", 225-pound Achiuwa averaged a combined three steals and blocks at Memphis while delivering exciting flashes of foot speed and energy for switching, recovering and playmaking.
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Maxey's draft range is wide, but it's starting to seem like he's become more of a Plan B for teams. At No. 18, the Mavericks wouldn't put as much stock into his disappointing percentages. He still managed 14.0 points per game despite shooting poorly, scoring from all three levels with pull-ups, floaters and tough finishes. The eye test on his three-ball seems more encouraging than his 29.2 percent mark suggests.
19. Brooklyn Nets: Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF, 2001)
Unless the Nets see a surefire contributor to their 2021-22 playoff run, they may want to use the draft to acquire long-term talent. The class' youngest prospect with 7'0" size, open-floor handles, three-point shooting range and flashy passing skills, Pokusevski comes off as an ideal talent to learn under Kevin Durant.
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green (Arizona, SF, Freshman)
Miami wouldn't look at Green as an immediate answer. Instead, the Heat would buy the long-term potential tied to his athleticism, spot-up shooting, defensive quickness and flashes of floater touch and passing. They'd groom him to replace Andre Iguodala in the rotation.
Nos. 21-30
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)
The 76ers might already be thinking about Terry, who'd give them another ball-handler and shooter. Teams have questioned how much his listed 6'1", 160-pound frame will hold him back, but sources say his latest measurements show he's grown and added weight. Regardless, his skill level and efficiency at Stanford were strong enough to bet on at No. 21.
22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)
The Nuggets could choose not to overthink about Ramsey's freshman mistakes in terms of shot selection and defensive lapses. It's worth putting more stock into his strengths, specifically his 42.6 three-point shooting and confident scoring off self creation and contested shot-making.
23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)
The Jazz could buy into McDaniels' scoring versatility and shooting potential for a 6'9" forward, despite his frustrating inconsistency and decision-making at Washington. Going to a team with talent would help McDaniels by creating a simpler, defined role.
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)
Hampton's explosiveness and combo-guard versatility remain attractive for a 6'5", 19-year-old. Aside from his signature athleticism, he delivered flashes of shot-making and playmaking, though some scouts worry about his lack of a bankable core skill.
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)
Teams received another chance to look at Bolmaro, who recently got minutes with Barcelona in the Spanish ACB SuperCup. It's worth questioning his skill set for scoring, but at 6'6", he offers unique ball-handling and passing, as well as high energy and effort defending around the perimeter.
26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)
Nnaji would give the Celtics an efficient finisher, but his value would show most on post touches, offensive rebounds and mid-range jump shots. We figure to see more outside shooting from Nnaji over the next few years compared to what he showed at Arizona.
27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)
The Knicks taking a wing at No. 8 could mean targeting a point guard with this pick. A projected lottery pick entering the season, Mannion has lost support after a few shooting slumps to the point where he's now a potential value pick in the 20s. He still managed to finish as the only freshman in the country to average at least 14 points and five assists.
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)
Between Winston's age (22) and experience, shooting and passing skills and admirable intangibles, the Lakers would see an immediate contributor. He'd give them another pick-and-roll ball-handler and versatile shot-maker with a built-in veteran's approach.
29. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)
Oturu earned NBA fans during his breakout season in which he averaged 20.1 points per game, scoring on post-ups, mid-range jumpers, drives past closeouts and three-pointers. Skeptics question his feel for the game, defense and movement, but there still seems to be legitimate first-round interest.
30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)
It seems unlikely the Celtics keep all three first-round picks. Regardless, Jones should be an option for whoever has No. 30, with his passing and defensive pressure the obvious selling points. But some scouts sound optimistic about the improvement he made as a pull-up shooter and scorer.
Nos. 31-40
31. Dallas Mavericks (via Warriors): Desmond Bane (TCU, SG, Senior)
Consistent shooting, improved passing, defensive IQ and a general awareness of limitations all bode well for Bane's role-player potential. As long as his sometimes-questioned shot mechanics still work in the NBA, he projects as an easy fit for most teams.
32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers): Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)
The draw to Stewart stems from his 250-pound physical presence around the basket, where he works as a post scorer, offensive rebounder and defensive enforcer. His NBA stock will spike if he can develop a jump shot that he didn't use much of at Washington.
33. Minnesota Timberwolves: Theo Maledon (ASVEL, PG/SG, 2001)
Though no signature strength may cause Maledon to slip, backcourt versatility could be his NBA calling card. The Wolves can use him on and off the ball, given his feel and skill in ball-screen situations and his ability to catch-and-shoot from the wings.
34. Philadelphia Sixers (via Hawks): Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, PF, Sophomore)
Most teams should like the idea of Woodard, an athletic, 230-pound mutli-positional defender who shot 42.9 percent from three as a sophomore. He isn't a creator or scorer, but as a three-and-D forward, he's a potential value pick in the 20s or 30s.
35. Sacramento Kings (via Pistons): Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)
The Kings could see this as a worthwhile buy-low opportunity. Though it's tough to picture upside with Carey, a post-up-heavy center who doesn't defend away from the basket, he could give Sacramento a physical presence and skilled inside scorer who has flashed glimpses of budding shooting touch.
36. Philadelphia Sixers (via Knicks): Grant Riller (Charleston, PG, Senior)
Riller would give the Sixers another ball-handler with more scoring creation than Shake Milton or Ben Simmons. This late, being 23 years old and limited defensively shouldn't sound overly alarming. Riller is skilled offensively with a statistical profile of both volume production (21.9 points as a senior) and impressive efficiency (60.9 true shooting percentage).
37. Washington Wizards (via Bulls): Xavier Tillman (Michigan State, PF/C, Junior)
Teams could see an immediate role player in Tillman, whose passing and defensive IQ are better than the class' other top bigs. He fits the mold of a supporting player who can impact games without needing to score.
38. New York Knicks (via Hornets): Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, SG, Sophomore)
A drop in three-point percentage has seemingly kept Joe from rising up boards. The Knicks should see an enticing buy-low opportunity on a shooter, considering he made 3.6 threes per game as a sophomore with beautiful shot prep and fluid mechanics off the catch and dribble.
39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards): Tyler Bey (Colorado, PF, Junior)
A 6'7" forward, Bey can unlock the defensive specialist label with his size, quickness, fundamentals and instincts. He'd receive a significant boost value-wise if he can build on the flashes of shooting touch. Otherwise, teams could call on Bey for post play, cutting/finishing, switching and shot-contesting.
40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)
Underwhelming tools and athleticism could limit the interest in Flynn, who'd become a second-round steal if his skill and intangibles help reduce the physical disadvantages he'll face. He graded in the 96th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler while showcasing NBA shooting range, floater touch, passing IQ and a competitive streak on defense.
Nos. 41-50
41. San Antonio Spurs: Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Senior)
The Spurs could capitalize on teams' fear of Tillie's injury history, which may result in a slide into the second round. When healthy, his shooting accuracy—40.0 percent or better from three in all four seasons—for a 6'10" forward seems worth the risk.
42. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Nwora (Louisville, SF/PF, Junior)
For a 6'7" forward, Nwora's shot-making could be enough to stick, even if he adds little as a passer or defender. In three seasons at Louisville, he made 178 threes on 39.4 percent shooting in 93 games.
43. Sacramento Kings: Payton Pritchard (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Some scouts see a steal and long-term pro in Pritchard, who compensates for athletic limitations with shooting, passing IQ and winning intangibles. Though he's not an eye-test standout, it wouldn't be surprising if certain playoff teams thought about taking him in the 20s or 30s.
44. Chicago Bulls (via Grizzlies): Udoka Azubuike (Kansas, C, Senior)
One team figures to look past Azubuike's questionable fit/upside in the modern NBA for his elite finishing potential and rim protection. He might not ever make a shot outside the paint, and opposing offenses will try to target him in space, but there should be a 15-to-20-minute role somewhere for him to catch lobs, put back misses and block shots.
45. Orlando Magic: Devon Dotson (Kansas, PG, Sophomore)
Dotson's shooting is still a question mark, but he returned to lead the Big 12 in scoring by attacking defenses off ball screens and in transition. His jumper may only have to reach average levels when paired with his speed in the open floor, downhill driving and playmaking.
46. Portland Trail Blazers: Paul Reed (DePaul, PF/C, Junior)
Reed didn't make a big jump offensively, but he started building a new case around his 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks. Aside from his unique defensive playmaking, he still managed 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, flashing just enough shooting touch for teams to hold out hope with his jumper.
47. Boston Celtics (via Nets): Skylar Mays (LSU, SG, Senior)
Mays' improvement as a shooter could help create enough versatility for him to stick when paired with his crafty creation/scoring and secondary playmaking. Not having a true position or obvious role shouldn't scare anyone this late.
48. Golden State Warriors (via Mavericks): Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, SF, Junior)
Wings are always in demand, and Hughes suddenly has an NBA case after finishing fourth in the nation in isolation points per game while averaging 2.4 threes and 3.4 assists. He could break the trend of Syracuse draft disappointments since the arrival of Jerami Grant.
49. Philadelphia Sixers: CJ Elleby (Washington State, SG/SF, Sophomore)
A heavier workload for Elleby contributed to a drop in shooting percentages, which a team could look past this late. A 6'7" guard or wing, he turned 20 in June after averaging 18.4 points on a mix of one-on-one shot creation, off-ball work and transition offense.
50. Atlanta Hawks (via Heat): Cassius Stanley (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Though a limited creator for a wing, Stanley has persuasive athleticism and unmatched leaping ability in this class. A team may be willing to bet on his shooting and defensive development.
Nos. 51-60
51. Golden State Warriors (via Jazz): Nick Richards (Kentucky, C, Junior)
Improved scoring, shot-blocking, free throws and consistent energy should earn Richards second-round looks. He lacks versatility, but for a bouncy, 6'11" center, his finishing and activity around the basket should translate in a simplified role.
52. Sacramento Kings (Rockets): Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, SG, Sophomore)
Quickly could sell the Kings on his shooting specialist potential after he made 42.8 percent of his threes and 92.3 percent of his free throws as a sophomore. He just won't have any margin for error at 6'3" without creation skills or athleticism.
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mason Jones (Arkansas, SG, Junior)
Jones deserves looks after leading the SEC in scoring with his improved isolation game and transition offense. He'll have to adjust to a new off-ball role, but for a 6'5" guard, his creation, shot-making and strong finishing are worth betting on.
54. Indiana Pacers: Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, SG, Junior)
Alexander has established an attractive mix of strengths for a 6'4" guard, between his shooting, secondary playmaking and defensive quickness. We recently highlighted him as one of the draft's best kept secrets.
55. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): Myles Powell (Seton Hall, SG, Senior)
One team figures to take a chance on Powell's steak-scoring ability and shot-making. The Nets could use him exclusively for catch-and-shooting on leakouts in transition and off-screen movement.
56. Charlotte Hornets (via Celtics): Jalen Harris (Nevada, SG, Junior)
A team that puts extra stock into creation and shot-making could be drawn to Harris, who ranked in the 90th percentile in isolation and 88th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler as a junior. His 6'5" size, 21.7 points per game and off-the-dribble scoring could lead to second-round looks.
57. Los Angeles Clippers: Yam Madar (Hapoel Tel Aviv, PG, 2000)
An impressive run during Israel's Winner League should earn Madar a spot in the second round after he was left off the NBA combine list. It's become easier to picture a change-of-pace backup and defensive energizer for a second unit.
58. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers): Sam Merrill (Utah State, SG, Senior)
With career numbers of 42.0 percent from three, 89.1 percent from the free-throw line and a 10.6 turnover percentage, Merrill demonstrated special accuracy, touch and decision-making in four seasons at Utah State. Everything about his skill set and intangibles hints at role-player potential, even though he's already 24.
59. Toronto Raptors: Naji Marshall (Xavier, SG/SF, Junior)
Teams should find Marshall's shooting development worth betting on, given what a jump shot could do for a 6'7", playmaking wing and tough, versatile defender.
60. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks): Paul Eboua (Cameroon, PF, 2000)
Eboua has always popped physically, and his pro tools for finishing and rebounding could be enough for a team to acquire his rights.
