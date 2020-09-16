2020 NBA Mock Draft: How Trades Could Change LaMelo Ball's Future

13 of 16

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

The 76ers might already be thinking about Terry, who'd give them another ball-handler and shooter. Teams have questioned how much his listed 6'1", 160-pound frame will hold him back, but sources say his latest measurements show he's grown and added weight. Regardless, his skill level and efficiency at Stanford were strong enough to bet on at No. 21.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

The Nuggets could choose not to overthink about Ramsey's freshman mistakes in terms of shot selection and defensive lapses. It's worth putting more stock into his strengths, specifically his 42.6 three-point shooting and confident scoring off self creation and contested shot-making.

23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

The Jazz could buy into McDaniels' scoring versatility and shooting potential for a 6'9" forward, despite his frustrating inconsistency and decision-making at Washington. Going to a team with talent would help McDaniels by creating a simpler, defined role.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

Hampton's explosiveness and combo-guard versatility remain attractive for a 6'5", 19-year-old. Aside from his signature athleticism, he delivered flashes of shot-making and playmaking, though some scouts worry about his lack of a bankable core skill.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Teams received another chance to look at Bolmaro, who recently got minutes with Barcelona in the Spanish ACB SuperCup. It's worth questioning his skill set for scoring, but at 6'6", he offers unique ball-handling and passing, as well as high energy and effort defending around the perimeter.

26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji would give the Celtics an efficient finisher, but his value would show most on post touches, offensive rebounds and mid-range jump shots. We figure to see more outside shooting from Nnaji over the next few years compared to what he showed at Arizona.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

The Knicks taking a wing at No. 8 could mean targeting a point guard with this pick. A projected lottery pick entering the season, Mannion has lost support after a few shooting slumps to the point where he's now a potential value pick in the 20s. He still managed to finish as the only freshman in the country to average at least 14 points and five assists.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)

Between Winston's age (22) and experience, shooting and passing skills and admirable intangibles, the Lakers would see an immediate contributor. He'd give them another pick-and-roll ball-handler and versatile shot-maker with a built-in veteran's approach.

29. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)

Oturu earned NBA fans during his breakout season in which he averaged 20.1 points per game, scoring on post-ups, mid-range jumpers, drives past closeouts and three-pointers. Skeptics question his feel for the game, defense and movement, but there still seems to be legitimate first-round interest.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

It seems unlikely the Celtics keep all three first-round picks. Regardless, Jones should be an option for whoever has No. 30, with his passing and defensive pressure the obvious selling points. But some scouts sound optimistic about the improvement he made as a pull-up shooter and scorer.