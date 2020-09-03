2020 NBA Draft's Best Kept Secrets

2 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Disappointing shooting numbers have prevented Naji Marshall from gaining steam in the NBA draft discussion. But more consistency could eventually unlock a specific type of versatility that teams could value from a wing.

Jump shot aside, the intrigue with Marshall stems from his positional size and ball-handling to create, slash and facilitate or teammates. No player 6'7" or taller from the Big East or any power conference had a higher assist percentage than Marshall's 24.0 percent.

There should be more interest in a playmaking and passing wing like Marshall, who logged 138 pick-and-roll possessions this past season.

But he also used the dribble effectively to penetrate and get to the basket, where he recorded 76 half-court field goals in 31 games and finished an outstanding 69.1 percent of his attempts (94th percentile).

There is plenty to like about Marshall's defensive tools as well. His height, length and foot speed often popped on steals and perimeter coverage.

Still, teams on the fence will continue circling back to Marshall's shooting. And a 28.6 three-point percentage remains underwhelming for a third-year college player. But given his driving, playmaking and defense, he shouldn't have to become a sniper. He may just have to stay threatening enough—which can mean something different depending on what team he goes to—and Marshall still hit 92 threes over the past two seasons (64 games). This past year, he converted multiple triples in 13 games and 37 total pull-ups.

Assuming he'll be available in the No. 45-60 range, the gamble on Marshall's shooting development seems worth the risk.