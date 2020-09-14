NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Analyzing Week 3 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The dramatic shift in the Week 3 college football polls in comparison to the preseason rankings reflected the teams that are scheduled to be on the gridiron in 2020 as of now.

With Big Ten and Pac-12 programs ousted from the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, an abundance of teams moved up three or more spots Sunday.

Of the teams that played in Week 2, Texas made the biggest leap, gaining five and six spots in the respective polls.

Each poll featured an influx of 10 teams, with a majority of them coming from Group of Five conferences.

Louisiana is the most notable team in that collection since it surged up to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll following its road win over Iowa State.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina (1-0)

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis (1-0)

17. Miami (1-0)

18. Louisville (1-0)

19. Louisiana (1-0)

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Army (2-0)

T23. Appalachian State (1-0)

T23. Kentucky

25. Pittsburgh (1-0)

Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. Louisiana

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

Analysis

Until the SEC opens play September 26, we will not have an idea of how the title contenders from the ACC and Big 12 match up with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

What we do know is the list of championship hopefuls will be chasing Clemson when everyone returns to play.

Clemson received all 60 of the first-place votes in the AP poll and all but one top mark in the Coaches poll. Alabama was on top of a single coaches ballot. Dabo Swinney's side turned in an impressive performance against a much-weaker Wake Forest team that managed just 37 rushing yards and 13 points.

The top-ranked team in the nation totaled 561 yards in comparison to 330 from the Demon Deacons, who scored 10 of their 13 points in the final quarter.

Clemson likely will not be tested until its first Top 25 matchup against Miami October 10. Before then, the Tigers host The Citadel and Virginia.

Oklahoma looked equally impressive in its trouncing of FCS side Missouri State in which Spencer Rattler totaled 290 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Sooners conceded 135 total yards to the visiting Bears, who were outmatched from the beginning of the contest.

Texas produced a similarly dominant performance, routing UTEP 59-3 behind 426 passing yards out of Sam Ehlinger.

The path to the upper echelon of the Big 12 conference standings may be easier than expected for Oklahoma and Texas since the rest of the conference struggled Saturday. Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State were upset, and Texas Tech struggled to finish off its win over Houston Baptist.

Louisiana pulled off the most notable upset over a Big 12 program, as it marched into Jack Trice Stadium and knocked Iowa State out of the Top 25.

The AP voters rewarded the Ragin' Cajuns the most, placing the Sun Belt Conference team at No. 19.

The Sun Belt is one of a few Group of Five leagues that could benefit from the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing.

Seven Group of Five teams, led by UCF and Cincinnati, appeared in Sunday's update to the two polls.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.