Derrick Henry Honors Victims of Racial Injustice by Wearing Their Names on Suit

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry made a powerful statement with his suit as his team prepared to fly for Monday's road game against the Denver Broncos.

As ESPN shared, Henry wore a suit with names honoring the victims of racial injustice, including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Tamir Rice and plenty of others:

The fight against systemic racism and police brutality has been elevated in recent months with worldwide protests following the police shootings and killings of Floyd, Taylor, Jacob Blake and others. That conversation has turned to sports, with many athletes and teams using their platforms to take a stand.

The Milwaukee Bucks players elected not to play a postseason game against the Orlando Magic, which kickstarted a domino effect that led to the postponement of games in the NBA, MLB and MLS.

While the NFL schedule remained as planned, a number of players knelt during the national anthem for Sunday's games as a means of protest.

Henry did his part to raise awareness even though the Titans did not take the field Sunday.