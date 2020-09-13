AP College Football Poll 2020: Complete Rankings Revealed for Sept. 13

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The new-look Associated Press college football poll clearly thinks the SEC is the best conference in the nation.

It just doesn't have the best team.

That distinction remains in the hands of Clemson, which received 60 of a possible 62 first-place votes to keep its spot at No. 1. Alabama moves up to No. 2 in place of the absent Ohio State, as the AP removed all schools that have postponed their fall football schedule. Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida round out the Top Five.

Here is how the entire poll played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

Video Play Button Videos you might like

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisville-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

The changes in the poll were largely procedural, with most of the country yet to begin its 2020 slate and the only major upset being Iowa State's 31-13 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Big Ten and Pac-12, among other conferences, chose to postpone their seasons and left gaps that needed to be filled in the Top 25. The Big Ten is reportedly considering an October start date for its season after breakthroughs in testing, so it's possible we're looking at a whole new poll by this time next week.

Clemson looked every bit of the best team in college football with a 37-13 win over Wake Forest. Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas all got double-digit victories.

There were 10 new entries to the Top 25 overall, and Iowa State was the lone team ranked in the preseason to fall out.