Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

The Clemson Tigers retained the top spot in the Amway Coaches Poll after a 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

The preseason poll included schools from conferences that have postponed their fall football seasons, and those teams were not included in the latest rankings. As a result, Sunday's reveal saw a lot of teams moving up the leaderboard. Oklahoma climbed into the Top Five, going from sixth to third on the heels of a 48-0 demolition of Missouri State.

Amway Coaches Poll: Week 3

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

As a result of the unique circumstances for this season, the likes of Texas A&M, Cincinnati, UCF, Tennessee and Baylor all improved their positions despite not even playing over the weekend. The Bears, for example, were slated to oppose Louisiana Tech before their game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldogs.

No team benefited more from the Coaches Poll's general upheaval more than Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns were in the "receiving votes" category from the preseason ranking and now sit 21st after upsetting Iowa State.

The Cyclones were the only team to fall out of the Top 25 in the wake of a defeat, slipping from the No. 25 spot.

Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa were the others to not be included after their conferences postponed their seasons.

Looking ahead to Week 3, No. 16 Louisville hosts No. 18 Miami, while the new No. 25, Army, welcomes No. 22 BYU. Those games will have an impact on the next installment of the coaches poll.

The big shifts probably won't happen until after SEC schools open their seasons Sept. 26.