Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 3 Rankings RevealedSeptember 13, 2020
The Clemson Tigers retained the top spot in the Amway Coaches Poll after a 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
The preseason poll included schools from conferences that have postponed their fall football seasons, and those teams were not included in the latest rankings. As a result, Sunday's reveal saw a lot of teams moving up the leaderboard. Oklahoma climbed into the Top Five, going from sixth to third on the heels of a 48-0 demolition of Missouri State.
Amway Coaches Poll: Week 3
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Florida
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Oklahoma State
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Louisville
17. Tennessee
18. Miami
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kentucky
21. Louisiana-Lafayette
22. BYU
23. Appalachian State
24. Baylor
25. Army
As a result of the unique circumstances for this season, the likes of Texas A&M, Cincinnati, UCF, Tennessee and Baylor all improved their positions despite not even playing over the weekend. The Bears, for example, were slated to oppose Louisiana Tech before their game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldogs.
No team benefited more from the Coaches Poll's general upheaval more than Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns were in the "receiving votes" category from the preseason ranking and now sit 21st after upsetting Iowa State.
The Cyclones were the only team to fall out of the Top 25 in the wake of a defeat, slipping from the No. 25 spot.
Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa were the others to not be included after their conferences postponed their seasons.
Looking ahead to Week 3, No. 16 Louisville hosts No. 18 Miami, while the new No. 25, Army, welcomes No. 22 BYU. Those games will have an impact on the next installment of the coaches poll.
The big shifts probably won't happen until after SEC schools open their seasons Sept. 26.