Wizards' John Wall Apologizes for Video Showing Him Flashing Gang Signs

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star John Wall apologized after a video surfaced in which he was flashing gang signs.

"First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me," Wall said on Twitter. "I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court."

In the video, Wall made a series of hand signs associated with the Bloods before pulling a red bandana out of his pocket (warning: video includes profanity):

The five-time All-Star missed the 2019-20 NBA season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in February 2019. He didn't join the Wizards for the season's restart in Orlando, Florida, in order to focus on his continued recovery from the injury.

Washington was unable to qualify for the playoffs after losing all but one of its eight seeding games.