Report: Texas' 5-Star Safety B.J. Foster Quit Team During 3rd Quarter vs. UTEP

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Junior safety B.J. Foster may have played his final game with Texas.

OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson reported Foster "quit the team" midway through the third quarter of the Longhorns' 59-3 win over UTEP on Saturday. Richardson followed up to say the Angleton, Texas, native was frustrated with his lack of playing time.

Foster arrived with big expectations as the No. 3 safety and No. 24 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He made an immediate impact, finishing with 46 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception over 13 games as a true freshman. A hamstring injury briefly took him out of action in 2019, but he still posted 34 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Foster's 2020 didn't get off to a great start. He underwent shoulder surgery to address a problem dating back to last year, and he fractured his hand after punching the bumper of a car upon discovering somebody had damaged the automobile.

The Dallas Morning News' Marcus Krum noted first-year defensive coordinator Chris Ash installed Chris Brown as the starting strong safety ahead of Foster.

Were his relationship with Texas to reach a point of no return, Foster could enter the transfer portal. He'd have to sit out the remainder of the season to satisfy NCAA eligibility rules, though.