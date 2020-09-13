Rockets' Russell Westbrook Comments on Exchange with Rajon Rondo's Brother

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and William Rondo, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, got into a heated exchange in the fourth quarter of L.A.'s 119-96 playoff win on Saturday.

After the game, Westbrook commented on the shouting match, which ended with Rondo, who was at the game at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World as a fan, being asked by security to leave:

Rajon Rondo provided his perspective postgame to Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated:

NBA players were allowed up to four guests apiece on the league's Walt Disney World campus beginning Aug. 31 following a quarantine period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com).

Guests must either be "family members, 'longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, pre-existing, and known personal relationship,' private security staff and established family childcare providers," per Reynolds.

Players were allowed to give one game ticket to an adult guest for his team's playoff games, along with a child 2'8" or under.

Houston's season is now over after losing four games to one to L.A. in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Lakers will play either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers in the conference finals.