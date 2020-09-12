James Harden: 'Very Disappointing' Danuel House Situation 'Huge Distraction'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden called the expulsion of teammate Danuel House from the NBA bubble a "huge distraction" ahead of Saturday's Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 119-96 defeat bounced the Rockets from the postseason in the Western Conference Semifinals for the second year in a row.

Harden told reporters House being sent home from Orlando, Florida, after having an unauthorized guest in his room was "very, very disappointing."

