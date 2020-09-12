Mike D'Antoni on Rockets Future After Loss to Lakers: 'We'll See What Happens'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Head coach Mike D'Antoni unleashed his small-ball style in earnest this year with the Houston Rockets. He'll find out this offseason if he gets to continue with it.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' Western Conference Semifinals series win over Houston on Saturday, D'Antoni's status is uncertain, as his contract has expired.

"We'll see what happens, but I couldn't ask for a better situation in the last four years," D'Antoni told reporters after losing Game 5 119-96.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, D'Antoni "definitely" wants to coach next year, whether in Houston or elsewhere.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.