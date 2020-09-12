Dodgers Fans Greet Astros Team Bus with Trash Cans, Signs in Viral Photos

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers fans taunted the Houston Astros' team bus Saturday in L.A. with trash cans and anti-Astros signs.

As seen in the following photos, Dodgers fans poked fun at the cheating scandal from Houston's World Series-winning season in 2017:

Many of the signs labeled the Astros cheaters, and the trash cans were representative of Major League Baseball's findings that the Astros banged on trash cans to alert hitters to what pitches were coming.

As a result of the scandal, MLB suspended then-Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year each. The Astros subsequently fired both of them.

Despite the fact that Astros players had a big role in the scandal, none of them were punished. That aggravated many across Major League Baseball and likely played a role in the memorable exchange between Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa during a game in August.

Kelly appeared to throw at Correa and then taunted him while walking off the mound when Correa took issue with it. Kelly was suspended, which further enraged those who felt Astros players should have been punished for stealing signs.

As a result of his actions, Kelly became a folk hero of sorts to Dodgers fans and a large contingent of non-Astros fans. Someone even painted a mural of him on the side of a building in L.A.

After Dodgers fans taunted the Astros on Saturday, a car apparently driven by Kelly honked in approval as the fans banged on trash cans:

Saturday marks the third of four regular-season meetings between the Dodgers and Astros this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 2-0.

While Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball this season at 32-13, the Astros have struggled to the tune of a 22-23 record and are battling for a playoff spot.