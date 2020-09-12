Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Even in a weekend with only six ranked teams in action and no clear marquee games, college football still found a way to surprise us.

Welcome back, you ridiculous sport.

Sun Belt teams Louisiana and Arkansas State both upset Big 12 programs. Texas State engineered a 17-point comeback—including a 13-point surge in the last two minutes of regulation—but a missed kick turned a dramatic win into a crushing loss.

The list of winners and losers from a 19-game slate is relatively small, especially with the understandable rust after an atypical offseason. Nevertheless, the results produced a few notable storylines.

This piece will be updated as key games finish.