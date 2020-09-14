College Football Coaches Under Most Pressure in 2020 Season

0 of 6

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

The college football season is merely two weeks old, yet there's already been a coaching change.

Following a loss to South Alabama in the opener, Southern Miss parted ways with Jay Hopson. While the unique circumstances of 2020 may ultimately limit movement in the coaching world, clearly, this carousel is still ready to spin.

Had this been a normal season, the list of "hot seat" coaches would've been considerably smaller anyway. And now that athletic departments are pinching every penny a little tighter because of revenue loss, schools may be hesitant to make any drastic moves with financial implications.

Nevertheless, several head coaches could really use a positive year—no matter the curveballs that 2020 may throw.