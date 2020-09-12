College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

1 of 4

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

One of this year's college football favorites is led by a Heisman Trophy candidate upperclassman who likely is playing in his final amateur season before making millions in the NFL. Another one introduced a first-year starter after a run of three exceptional signal-callers who set college football statistics on fire.

Both appeared to be in terrific hands Saturday.

There will be much bigger tests for Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oklahoma redshirt freshman gunslinger Spencer Rattler, but they passed the initial test with flying colors.

The Sooners they played an awful FCS program in Missouri State, which featured new coach Bobby Petrino. They faced very little resistance in a 48-0 win. But the biggest takeaway from that game was Rattler, who made several poised plays normally reserved for veterans.

Despite the subpar competition, you'd expect some jitters, or at least a bit of shakiness, but none of that was evident for the young man following in the footsteps of Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. He completed 14-of-17 first-half passes for 290 yards and four scores as OU built a 41-0 halftime advantage.

To be fair, backup Tanner Mordecai took over for the second half and also went 14-of-17 for 157 yards, so don't anoint anybody just yet. It was still an extremely impressive starting debut for Rattler.

As for Lawrence, he wasn't nearly as flashy, but he played much better competition. Last year's national runner-up (and its deep, talented defensive line) began its season on the road against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons made a few plays, but not much else as the Tigers cruised to a 37-13 win.

Lawrence fared just fine, completing 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for two more short-yardage scores, pulling the ball on the read-option and trotting untouched into the end zone.

The duo of contenders will need to keep it going throughout the year, especially since the competition level will tick upward very soon.