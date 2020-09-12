Trevor Lawrence: I'm Planning on 2020 Being My Final Season at Clemson

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

During an appearance on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he is "planning" for the 2020 campaign to be his final collegiate season.

While Lawrence is only a junior, he noted that he is going to graduate in December, which may give him even more incentive to forgo his senior year.

After leading Clemson to the CFP National Championship in each of his first two seasons and winning a national title as a freshman, Lawrence is considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

As a freshman, Lawrence wrestled the starting job away from Kelly Bryant and went on to complete 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions en route to the Tigers beating Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Lawrence and the Tigers fell to LSU in last season's CFP National Championship, the signal-caller was even more impressive statistically in completing 65.8 percent of his attempts for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight picks. He also became a big-time threat with his legs last season, rushing for 563 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lawrence is a prototypical NFL quarterback with ideal size, the ability to make any throw and the willingness to make plays with his legs when he needs to.

He is reminiscent of former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in many ways, and he could be the surest bet to thrive as a quarterback at the NFL level since Luck went first overall to the Colts in 2012.

Lawrence has nothing left to prove and can't really boost his draft stock more than he already has. A second national title and perhaps a Heisman Trophy in 2020 would be the perfect exclamation point to his already-legendary college career, but he will be remembered fondly by Clemson fans regardless.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing college football in the fall due to COVID-19, there is less competition for Lawrence and the Tigers to win it all this season.

Lawrence has made it clear that he wants to play this season as long as the NCAA creates a safe environment, and he will get a chance to step on the field for the first time this season when Clemson faces Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Barring a change of heart, it looks like it will be the final season-opening game of Lawrence's college career.