Guide to the 'New' CFB Season: Big Weekends, Best Matchups and More

0 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first two weeks of the 2020 college football season are in the books, but it all still feels...bizarre.

The SEC hasn't started playing yet. The Pac-12 isn't planning on playing this fall. Who knows what the heck the Big Ten is doing? And for the leagues that have started playing, penalties, dropped passes and special teams gaffes have been abundant.

Welcome to college football six months into a pandemic.

Here's the good news, though: The schedule is eventually going to get much better, and hopefully so will the offensive execution once everyone shakes off the rust. And even though the postponement of several Week 3 games was ominously announced while Week 2 was still playing out, there's more than enough wiggle room baked into the schedules to survive these early hiccups.

When are those great games coming, though?

What, pray tell, should we expect in terms of future postponements, and what are the stipulations that can lead to a game getting called off?

And seriously, what is going on with the Big Ten?

I'll do my best to answer those questions in this primer of what has already been a most unusual college football fall season.