Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Virginia Tech announced Saturday its season-opening game against rival Virginia, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Commonwealth Cup will be rescheduled for a later date, and the Hokies are going to pause football activities for four days.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente released a statement about the decision:

"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team. I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done.

"So many individuals worked so tirelessly to give us an opportunity to get back on campus to train and to get back on the practice field. To all of those individuals who continue to go the extra mile for our student-athletes, I'm extremely grateful. I appreciate how many people at Virginia Tech are so deeply invested in the success of our football team and our young men."

