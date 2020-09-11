Peyton Manning on Tom Brady's Move to Bucs: 'I Think He's Going to Do Great'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning gave a vote of confidence for his ex-rival Tom Brady's move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

"I think he's going to do great," Manning told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously, I can tell how excited he is. I know [head coach Bruce Arians] and [quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen] are excited to have him not only on the practice field and game field, but in the building as a leader."

Brady and Manning faced each other 17 times in their careers, with the former Patriot winning 11 of those matchups.

The two quarterbacks played against each other five times in the playoffs (four times in the AFC Championship), with Manning going 3-2.

Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, made four Super Bowls and won two during an NFL career that spanned from 1998-2015.

Brady played for the New England Patriots during the entirety of his rivalry with Manning and suited up for the team 20 seasons overall, winning 18 AFC East division crowns, nine AFC titles and six Super Bowls.

The 2020 season marks Brady's first in another NFL team's uniform, as the Pats took him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft out of Michigan.

He selected the Bucs this offseason in free agency, joining a promising team with star talents such as wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett.

Brady will take the field with his new team for the first time on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET.