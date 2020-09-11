Conor McGregor Says USADA Came to Drug Test Him on Yacht Despite Retirement

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor said a United States Anti-Doping Agency representative showed up to his yacht Friday morning for a drug test before he begins a trip across the Mediterranean Sea.

McGregor posted a picture of the testing materials alongside a letter from UFC senior operations manager Ryan Carpenter:

The 32-year-old Irishman announced his decision to retire in early June for the second time in as many years. He returned to knock out Donald Cerrone just 40 seconds into his latest fight in January.

He told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he'd grown "a bit bored of the game," leading him back into retirement.

"The game just does not excite me, and that's that," McGregor said. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me."

UFC President Dana White has been asked about McGregor's status several times in recent months, and he could only speak to the remainder of this year.

"This year, he is retired," White said on the My Mom's Basement podcast in August (via ESPN's Marc Raimondi). "He doesn't have a fight this year, and he won't have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. ... I guarantee he will not fight in 2020."

McGregor has only fought twice inside the Octagon since December 2016. Along with the win over Cerrone, he suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in an October 2018 bout for the lightweight title.

He also took on boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr., also known for his numerous retirements and subsequent returns, in a cross-sport clash in August 2017. Mayweather was never really threatened en route to a 10th-round TKO that moved his career record to 50-0.

Ultimately, it would be a surprise if McGregor actually stays retired. His dominant performance against Cerrone showed he can still be a contender with a more consistent fight schedule, and the UFC will always welcome his star power back with open arms.

It sounds like his latest return won't come until at least 2021, though.