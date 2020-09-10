Russell Westbrook: Rockets Didn't Show Sense of Urgency in Game 4 vs. Lakers

Russell Westbrook: Rockets Didn't Show Sense of Urgency in Game 4 vs. LakersSeptember 11, 2020
Despite trailing 2-1 in the series going in, Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook doesn't think his team showed enough urgency in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Russell Westbrook on Rockets’ flat Game 4 loss to Lakers: “I don’t have an explanation for you. There should have been a sense of urgency on everybody’s part... We know what we have to do... We all have to sacrifice some of the things we love to do. We’ve got to scramble.” https://t.co/RRhtHbC8Mz
The Rockets suffered a 110-100 loss Thursday, trailing by as many as 23 before cutting the deficit to five in the fourth quarter. Houston is now one loss away from elimination heading into Game 5 on Saturday.
While it's difficult for any team to match up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, lack of effort was a major problem for much of Game 4. The Lakers outrebounded the Rockets 52-26 and had a 19-2 advantage on fast-break points.
There were also several easy baskets as Houston seemed lazy on defense:
"Just a lack of spirit," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game about Houston's performance in the first three quarters.
It's clear the mentality will need to change before next game if this team is going to extend the series.