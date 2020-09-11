US Open Tennis 2020 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both try to win their third Grand Slam title Saturday afternoon at the US Open.

Osaka and Azarenka advanced to the women's singles final through hard-fought three-set victories over Jennifer Brady and Serena Williams.

Osaka is one of two women's players to take multiple major titles since the start of 2018. She won in New York two years ago and captured the 2019 Australian Open.

Azarenka is back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since the 2013 US Open. Saturday marks her third appearance in the US Open final, but she has not come out on top yet in New York. Both of her major titles occurred at the Australian Open.

US Open Women's Final Information

Date: Saturday, September 12

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Osaka has been at, or near, the top of the women's game since the start of 2018, a year that concluded with her first Grand Slam title.

The No. 4 seed has been tested on a handful of occasions, including Thursday night, when she used three sets to battle past Brady.

Before the semifinals, Brady was the only woman in the US Open field that had not dropped a set.

The second set has been the weakest part of the Osaka's game in New York, as she has fallen in that part of the match on three occasions. Osaka is perfect in all of the first and third sets that she has played.

Osaka owns a 2-1 head-to-head record over Azarenka, with the most-recent victory coming in the round of 64 at the 2019 French Open.

The two players were supposed to play each other in the final of the Western and Southern Open, but Osaka did not participate due to injury to focus on her US Open preparations.

Azarenka comes into the final on an 11-match winning streak after she captured the Western and Southern Open title and defeated six foes at the US Open.

On her path to the championship, the unseeded player knocked out a quartet of seeded players, starting with No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

Before she ousted Williams, Azarenka took out No. 20 Karolina Muchova and No. 16 Elise Mertens in the fourth round and quarterfinal, respectively.

If Azarenka upsets Osaka Saturday, she would become the sixth different woman to win the US Open since Williams' last triumph in New York in 2014. Flavia Pennetta, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Osaka have earned titles in that span.

No matter which woman wins Saturday, one of them will become the third woman to record three or more major titles since 2010. Williams and Kerber are the only players to achieve that feat.

