Knicks Rumors: Several Teams Interested in Development Coach Royal Ivey

Royal Ivey is still under contract with the New York Knicks, but "several" teams around the NBA have expressed interest in poaching the assistant coach, per Ian Begley of SNY.

The 38-year-old has been a developmental coach for the past two years in New York and the team reportedly turned down an opportunity for him to pursue another assistant job last year. However, the organization has already filled up much of the 2020-21 staff under new coach Tom Thibodeau.

Begley reported the interested teams are "optimistic" the Knicks would let him leave this time around.

The New York native spent 10 years in the NBA as a player with the Hawks, 76ers, Bucks and Thunder. After ending his career in Oklahoma City, he spent two years with the organization as a coach from 2016 to '18.

Ivey joined the Knicks staff in 2018 under David Fizdale, whom he played for in Atlanta, taking a key role in helping with younger players on the roster.

New York has spent more resources in development this offseason, including the additions of Kenny Payne and Johnnie Bryant. Mike Woodson and Andy Greer were also named assistant coaches, while Daisuke Yoshimoto is an assistant to the head coach.

Though Ivey could remain with the Knicks, he would likely have to take a reduced role under Thibodeau.

Considering the interest from other organizations, there is a good chance he will find a new home for the next season.