Cam Newton: Excitement Level at '1,000' After Injury-Plagued 2019 Season

New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton is eager to get back on the field for the first time since last September.

Newton told reporters his "excitement level is on 1,000" ahead of the Patriots opener with the Miami Dolphins:

"I'm excited, happy. Just to get back into the rhythm of game week—the preparation, the little nuggets that you can often forget.

"You have to remember, I've been away from football, really, for a full year. I haven't really had this whole process for a long time now, so being around, taking notes, watching film, finding out about different players each and every day, locking in. [I'm] excited about the game plan and more excited about just trying to get in a routine with the newness of the playcalling, the coaches and even the players."

The 2015 MVP appeared in two games for the Carolina Panthers last season. The 31-year-old was coming off shoulder surgery and underwent foot surgery last December because of the injury that ended his year.

To some extent, a lengthy layoff might be exactly what Newton needed considering his shoulder issues dated back several years before his most recent surgery. Because he was Carolina's franchise quarterback, he likely felt added pressure to play through any health problems he was experiencing.

Now, Newton is back to 100 percent and playing for one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. It's not hard to see why his excitement level is through the roof.