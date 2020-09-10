Clippers' Doc Rivers Praises Kawhi Leonard's 'Surgical' Style of Play

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In his first year playing under head coach Doc Rivers, Kawhi Leonard has posted career highs in points per game (27.1), assists per game (4.9), and free throw percentage (88.6 percent).

During media availability Thursday, Rivers pinpointed how Leonard has been able to pull it off: his "surgical" style of play.

"It's rare that you find a guy that just knows his game and knows what he needs to work on," Rivers added. "It's awesome some nights when you see him shooting. I think you can tell he's way over his number, but in his mind he's not to the comfort level that he needs to be in. When you watch guys through their career shoot and they're having a tough night and they stop, he's not going to. It just tells you about who he is."

Leonard, who signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers last summer, is on the verge of leading the franchise to its first-ever conference finals appearance. They hold a 3-1 lead in their current series against Denver, with the chance to end it on Friday.

While the two-time NBA champion is inching closer to an opportunity to win a third, he's also making a serious case for another honor: bubble MVP. In Game 4 with Denver, the 29-year-old put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, bringing his average since the restart to 29.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.