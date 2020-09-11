Updated NBA Championship Odds and Playoff Predictions

1 of 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets already overcame a 3-1 deficit this postseason, but the Los Angeles Clippers are a much tougher test than the Utah Jazz.

If you remove Denver's 17-of-24 first quarter in Game 2, the Nuggets are shooting just 41.7 percent against this defense. Over the course of the entire series, Nuggets not named Jokic are at 41.5 percent.

Finding decent looks against the length and switchability of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Patrick Beverley has proved difficult. And if Denver isn't scoring at its typical level, it's in trouble. This isn't a roster that can grind out many wins through its defense, especially against a title contender.

Jamal Murray returning to anywhere near the form he displayed against the Jazz would obviously help, but the real key might be Michael Porter Jr.

At 6'10", he has the size to effectively shoot over those switchy defenders, and he's the only rotation player who doesn't have a negative plus-minus in this series.

Getting him more involved would force L.A. to commit more defensive attention, thus loosening things up for the two stars.

"We kept going to [Jokic] and [Murray] and they are two amazing players, but I just think to beat them we need to get more players involved," Porter said of his team's offense fading down the stretch of Game 4. "We have to move the ball a little bit better. We can't be predictable against that team."

The Murray-Jokic pick-and-roll is one of the most entertaining sets in the league, but more kickouts to a scorer like Porter, who is averaging over 20 points per 36 minutes in the bubble, would reduce that predictability.

The Nuggets will do that a bit more in Game 5 and stave off elimination, but the Clippers will bounce back and end the series in six.

Championship Odds: +12000