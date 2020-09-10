Report: Raptors Member Said 'There's Gonna Be a Fight' After Celtics Game

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics 125-122 in double overtime in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday to even the series at 3-3. Afterward, a member of the Raptors reportedly made an attention-catching declaration.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, a member of the Raptors said, "There's gonna be a fight tonight [at the team hotel]" following the game.

Amick noted there is no evidence that an altercation between the teams occurred at the hotel despite the fact that tensions ran high during the game.

The Raptors and Celtics battled from start to finish, but a Kyle Lowry basket with 11.7 seconds remaining and two free throws from Norman Powell with five seconds left allowed Toronto to remain alive in the series.

Once the final buzzer sounded, players and coaches from both teams gathered on the court and yelled at each other across enemy lines, although cooler heads prevailed.

A Raptors player told Amick it reminded him of the pickup basketball mantra, "You either win, or you fight."

While there were no altercations, the defending NBA champion Raptors showed no shortage of fight with their backs against the wall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A loss in Game 6 would have ensured a new champion for the 2019-20 season, but Lowry, Powell and Fred VanVleet all came through as the top performers for Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Celtics squandered strong showings from Jaylen Brown (31 points), Jayson Tatum (29 points) and Marcus Smart (23 points) and failed to clinch their third Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2017.

If there is indeed bad blood between the Raptors and Celtics, it could boil over Friday night when they clash in a pivotal Game 7 that will determine who faces the Miami Heat in the next round.