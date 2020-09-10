Report: Danuel House Jr. Allegedly Let Female COVID-19 Tester into Hotel Room

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. is reportedly under NBA investigation based on an allegation he let a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room inside the league's bubble at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported House, who was ruled out of Game 3 of the Rockets' second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers for "personal reasons," has maintained no wrongdoing. The league is expected to make a ruling about his status before Game 4 on Thursday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon previously reported House's availability for the remainder of the Lakers series was in "jeopardy" and that House could need to complete a 10-day quarantine period, per ESPN.

Haynes noted "opposing teams are closely monitoring how the league handles this situation."

House has been a key member of the Rockets' rotation throughout the playoffs. He's averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across nine appearances, including four starts while Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a quad injury.

"I think [House] is blossoming into one of the better players in the league," Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters Monday. "He's playing with a lot of energy, athletically, making great decisions on defense and offense. ... There's no reason why he's not one of the better players in the league."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 27-year-old Houston native is a late bloomer. He bounced between the NBA and the G League across his first three pro seasons with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and the Rockets.

He broke through to become a full-time key contributor for D'Antoni's squad this year, averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 63 regular-season appearances.

Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore should see more playing time off the bench if House remains out for Game 4 and beyond against the Lakers, who lead the series 2-1.