Frank Vogel Discusses Lakers' Struggle with Late Start Times in NBA Bubble

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are used to playing games at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. local time more often than not, but with the NBA moving to Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida for the conclusion of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, L.A. has played many games at 9 p.m. ET as the league adjusts its schedule solely in the Eastern time zone.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explained how the late start times can impact his team on a competitive level, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"You just remove that element of being in the air, arriving late at night," Vogel said regarding the lessened burden teams have when playing games in one location at regular times compared to a normal season, which involve many late nights as teams switch cities for road matchups.

"But our 9 o'clock starts, it feels like we're playing and traveling during the season," Vogel said. "It's because you're getting back to the hotel very late, you're up late."

Vogel explained his postgame process right now after a 9 p.m. ET game before getting up prior to a 9 a.m. ET coaches meeting.

"I watch film until I fall asleep, which is typically not before 3," Vogel said. "But typically not after 5. I'd say before 3 and 4 is when I typically go to bed after a 9 o'clock game."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lakers guard/forward LeBron James talked about his postgame process after his team's Game 1 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday.

"I get right to work right after the game," James said. "Win, lose or draw, I start my treatment already in the locker room; when I get back to the hotel, I'm going to do some more. Be up pretty late tonight."

The Lakers get a break when they play the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday for Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series, which L.A. leads 2-1. Game 5 will shift back to a 9 p.m. ET start on Saturday.