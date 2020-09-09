Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'Flying Under the Radar' Entering 2020 NFL Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers went 13-3 a year ago and reached the NFC Championship Game, but the team isn't quite as hyped as other organizations around the NFL coming into the 2020 season.

And that's just the way quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes it, as he told reporters Wednesday:

"You know what, I don't know about our squad. I think the beauty is there's a lot of conversation about other teams, whether it's Tom [Brady] and Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year, new Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas with Mike [McCarthy] and what they've done to their roster. I like where we're at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We've got a chance to prove what kind of team we are to start the season out on Sunday, and I look forward to the opportunity."

Perhaps the Packers aren't receiving the same buzz as those other teams because they didn't sign or draft any game-changing wide receivers for Rodgers; they instead selected quarterback Jordan Love in the third round. Or perhaps it's because they didn't substantially upgrade a defense that gave up 37 points and 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

Granted, Green Bay should still be a contender in 2020. But with other NFC teams making more high-profile additions, the Packers aren't quite moving the needle at the moment.