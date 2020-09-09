P.J. Tucker on All-Defense Snub: I Don't Need the Media to Validate My Defense

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker isn't bitter after barely missing out on the 2019-20 NBA All-Defense teams. He's just glad his talent is appreciated within his own franchise.

Forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis earned first-team nods while Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo led the second team. Tucker earned the fifth-most votes of his peers (29), finding himself among the league's snubs.

With Houston battling against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, the Rockets star is letting his team's success speak louder than NBA voters.

"It is what it is," Tucker told reporters. "My body of work speaks for itself. I don’t need anybody in the media to tell me I’m a good defensive player. I’m cool. As long as [Rockets governor] Tillman Fertitta and [Rockets general manager] Daryl Morey see it, I’m ok."

According to NBA.com, Tucker finished the regular season with a defensive rating of 108.9—the 93rd-best among starting forwards who played at least 30 games this season—but that hardly tells the full story of his efforts this year.

In Houston's small-ball system, the 6'5" Tucker has played a pivotal role on the defensive end of the floor despite a near constant height disadvantage. He still managed to pull down 5.7 defensive rebounds per game, tying his career-high.

That wasn't enough to sway voters his way, but has him seven wins away from playing for an NBA title.