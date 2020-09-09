College Football DL Jamain Stephens Dies at Age 20

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Jamain Stephens, a defensive lineman at California University of Pennsylvania, died Tuesday at age 20.

The school issued an official statement on Stephens' death: "California University of Pennsylvania is saddened to learn of the death of Jamain Stephens, a business administration major and a senior on the football team. Cal U mourns the loss and extends its condolences to his family and friends."

Central Catholic, Stephens' high school in Pittsburgh, initially believed he died from COVID-19 complications, though it stated Wednesday it "mistakenly attributed his death without official confirmation on cause," per Brad Everett of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.



"Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him," Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe said in the school's release. "His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met."

Stephens graduated from Central Catholic in 2017 and was heading into his senior year at Cal U, per Everett.

He appeared in 32 games for the Vulcans in three seasons.