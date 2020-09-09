Lakers' Anthony Davis: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo Have Best IQs in the Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Playing with smart facilitators who can read opposing defenses and create shots for their teammates always makes life easier for NBA big men, and Anthony Davis said he's got the two smartest ones in the game leading the way for his team.

"His IQ is on another level," Davis told reporters when talking about Rajon Rondo following the Los Angeles Lakers' 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Tuesday's Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. "We have the two best IQ guys in the game, him and LeBron [James]."

Davis put up impressive stats with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, but the way LeBron James and Rondo controlled the game made the difference in the victory.

James set the tone with his scoring out of the gates, attacking the basket and finding openings as he poured in 29 points in the first half alone. He finished with 36 as he shifted to become more of a defensive leader in the second half on his way to seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Rondo added 21 points and nine assists, finding the space created by the additional attention James and Davis drew and attacking it to either create his own shots or find his teammates.

It's hard to argue with the postseason success of either high-IQ player.

James is a three-time champion who has reached the NBA Finals nine times throughout his illustrious career. He passed Derek Fisher for the most playoff wins in NBA history with his 162nd on Tuesday and appears primed to continue adding to that total this year with the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

Rondo may not be able to match James, but he won the 2007-08 championship and reached the 2010 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics.

If the Lakers continue to play like they did Tuesday, they may both end up adding another Larry O'Brien Trophy to their resumes.