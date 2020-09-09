Stephen A. Smith: 'No Way in Hell' Giannis Leaves Bucks for Knicks Amid Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season.

It remains to be seen where the reigning NBA MVP will be playing ball after the 2021 offseason, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith fervently believes that Antetokounmpo won't be heading to the New York Knicks (2:35).

"No way in hell," Smith said. He went on to say that he was rooting for the new Knicks' front office led by president Leon Rose but reiterated that "ain't no way in hell that's happening. I don't believe that."

Ex-NBA player, ESPN analyst and Brooklyn Nets color commentator Richard Jefferson expressed similar sentiments against Antetokounmpo's potential of heading to New York.

The Knicks do have tens of millions in cap space in the coming years, although the Bucks can offer even more money via a supermax extension.

Still, New York is coming off a 21-45 season and isn't in position to contend for a deep playoff run like the Bucks or other teams, and that could be a mark against the Knicks as they pursue top-end free agents.

As for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have largely thrived during the last two regular seasons, finishing with the NBA's best win-loss record both times.

However, the postseason has ended in disappointment on both occasions. Last year, the Bucks blew a 2-0 series lead to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors before losing four straight in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This season, Milwaukee lost its first three Eastern Conference semifinal games against the Miami Heat en route to a 4-1 series defeat.

There hasn't been any serious indication that Antetokounmpo is looking to head elsewhere of late, and that's been the trend for some time.

On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo made it clear to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he had no plans to go anywhere: "It’s not happening. That’s not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

He added:

"If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one. We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.

"Everyone has a role to play. You see my brother, Thanasis, he’s always up cheering and doing whatever he can when he’s not playing. I’m no different. This is a team and I’m going to do whatever I can to help our team win games."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps also offered this report in June:

"Milwaukee is still considered likely to keep Antetokounmpo long term, but insiders cited the potential of the salary cap dropping both this offseason and in future years as a reason Giannis might take a wait-and-see approach. Still, the overriding belief is that whatever happens on the court will play the biggest role in his decision."

Antetokounmpo also had this to say to Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today in February:

"I can’t think that far ahead. I’m just trying to focus on the moment and get better," Antetokounmpo said when Salmon asked about creating a legacy with the Bucks.

"But why not? I’m a guy that wants to be with a team for a while. As long as we’re winning. And we’re winning so far, so I don’t think anything’s going to change."

The Heat-Giannis speculation has been prevalent in the past, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writing that the team was considering going after Antetokounmpo and free-agent-to-be and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021.

However, it appears Antetokounmpo is intent on staying in Milwaukee as the team goes back to the drawing board after another early playoff exit.