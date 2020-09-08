Heat's Jimmy Butler: Eastern Conference Finals 'Not My Goal'; We Want to Win It

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler said reaching the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games "means a lot," but he added that the Heat have far greater aspirations.

"That's not my goal. That's not my guys' goal. That's not the organization's goal," he told reporters. "We want to win it. We want a championship, and I think that's what we're focused on."

