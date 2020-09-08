Clippers' Doc Rivers Says Nikola Jokic Is Best Passing Big Man He's Ever Seen

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers offered great praise for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic amid the two teams' ongoing Western Conference second-round playoff series, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"He has a little bit of everybody," Rivers told reporters Tuesday when asked if Jokic's game is comparable to any center's in league history. "He has all the footwork and the moves of an [Hakeem] Olajuwon, the lanky and goofy, like goofy intelligence of Kevin McHale. Shoot, man, he's just good. He's the best passing big that I've seen, I think, ever. I know [Bill] Walton was one of [the best passing centers ever]."

Rivers would know firsthand about Olajuwon, McHale and Walton as he played against all three in an NBA career that lasted from 1983-96.

The ex-NBA point guard spent most of that time with the Atlanta Hawks from 1983-91.

Despite Los Angeles' 2-1 lead in the series, Jokic has dominated the Clips this postseason with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 52.7 percent shooting. He also dished out 13 assists during a seeding game against L.A. in August.

He's put on a clinic with some highlight-reel passes, including the two below:

During the 2019-20 regular season, Jokic posted 7.0 dimes per game.