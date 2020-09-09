Dak Prescott Talks Cowboys, Social Justice, Tostitos Campaign in B/R Exclusive

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott's goal for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys offense is crystal clear.

"We just want to dominate," the quarterback told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "When you have that much talent you want to go into each and every game and take away the other team's chance immediately."

Few offenses in the entire league are as well equipped to dominate as the one the Cowboys will line up for Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and Prescott is a primary reason why. After all, he already has an Offensive Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowl selections on his resume through four years and just threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Surrounding him will be running back Ezekiel Elliott, who led the league in rushing in two of his first four seasons, and a wide receiver group of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Cooper and Gallup each finished with more than 1,110 receiving yards in 2019, while Lamb was a first-round pick who dominated the collegiate level at Oklahoma.

"It's just exciting to have that many weapons," Prescott said. "It's the most talented offense I've ever been a part of and the most talented team I've ever been a part of."

The signal-caller also isn't worried about there being just one football to spread among all of those gifted players:

"When you have that much talent, the ball's going to find them to be honest. And I don't think that's something I necessarily have to put extra responsibility or pressure on myself to get it to this guy or that guy or make sure that I distribute it evenly. I think when you have all that talent, it's more the hot hand's just going to get it. When you're great players like they are, the ball just happens to find you when you're open and when you're doing the things you're supposed to do and you're in the right spot."

Perhaps the only downside for the Cowboys heading into the season is the reality that not as many fans will get to see the explosive offense in person at AT&T Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the Cowboys announced their Safe Stadium Policy that will limit capacity for home games and maintain distance between fans—who will be required to wear masks—with seat blocks known as "pods."

For his part, Prescott is just thankful for the opportunity to play the game he loves during such an unusual year.

"It's going to be different, obviously," he said of the limited crowds. "But this whole world is in a different place, so I think it's honestly a blessing that we're still able to do what we love to do and play this great game of football and be able to offer some entertainment and excitement to fans whether they're in the stadium or they're at home."

Prescott also partnered with Tostitos in an effort to bring more of that entertainment to fans at home who may not be able to make it out to the stadium.

Tostitos is launching FanTrack bags for the upcoming season that feature team designs for the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What makes them so unique are the chip-activated motion sensors that bring the sounds of the stadium to home with fans' favorite team-specific chants and cheers.

"They're cool as hell," Prescott said when discussing the FanTrack bags. "Just the fact that you get to have your tailgate experience at home and pour those chips out to get the chants of your favorite team. I hope everybody's hearing 'Touchdown, Cowboys!' when they eat their chips."

Prescott was part of a star-studded "'Twas the Night Before Kickoff" commercial for Tostitos that plays off the "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" poem.

The commercial, which was directed by Friday Night Lights developer Peter Berg, is narrated by Marshawn Lynch and features Tom Brady polishing his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet, Prescott and Elliott sharing bunk beds, and much more.

Prescott said being part of a commercial with his backfield partner was a full-circle moment for the early part of his career:

"It was awesome because it was my first commercial with Zeke. It's something me and Zeke have talked about since our rookie year ... about how we're going to get a commercial together. To be four years later and finally get it done, I think it was awesome. And then the fact that we were able to show our personalities throughout the commercial and actually kind of reflect a little bit before the game since me and Zeke are actually roommates before the game and have been since rookie year."

Prescott will have a bigger platform to promote Tostitos if he, Elliott and the rest of the Cowboys live up to elevated expectations.

He will also have a bigger platform to address societal problems in the country, which is something many athletes have done following the police killings and shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and others.

Prescott already pledged to donate $1 million to address systemic racism and the need for improved police practices in June:

He also joined the NFL players coalition's social justice reform efforts to bring law enforcement and communities closer together in 2018.

How the Cowboys respond to the battle against systemic racism and police brutality this season will be under the spotlight after defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford told reporters players had the "green light" to express themselves in the fight for social justice and Eric Trump, the son of the sitting president, tweeted he's "gone" and won't be watching games as a result.

Prescott said his efforts likely won't be as visible on camera even though he remains committed to the cause.

"If something comes up or something offers me a chance to do that, I may," he said. "As I move forward, maybe a t-shirt here or this there, but it won't necessarily be shown. Because any chance I can get to raise awareness or to raise some money to help fight systemic racism and all the problems that we have in this world, I'm down for it. Because right now we know we all need help, and I just want to be a part of it."

Prescott may not have something specific planned for Sunday's game against the Rams, but he's still dedicated to the fight for social justice while leading one of the NFL's most talented teams.