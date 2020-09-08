Lakers' Anthony Davis Assessed Flagrant-1 Foul for Striking Jeff Green in Groin

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The NBA announced Tuesday that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been assessed a flagrant-1 foul for an incident during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The league accompanied the announcement with video of the incident:

Late in the second quarter, Davis struck Rockets forward Jeff Green in the groin while driving to the hoop, which caused Green to double over in pain.

Davis made the basket to put L.A. up 67-51, and no foul was called on the floor. The Lakers went on to win the game 117-109 to even the series at 1-1.

The NBA also announced Rockets guard James Harden has been assessed a technical foul for hitting Davis in the face with his arm during the first quarter of Game 1:

Rockets CEO Tad Brown took exception to the incident between Davis and Green based on a tweet he posted shortly after it happened:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rockets guard Ben McLemore and forward P.J. Tucker were both hit below the belt in separate incidents during Houston's first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder guard Chris Paul was not punished by the league for his low blow on McLemore, while Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his infraction against Tucker.

Davis put up huge numbers in L.A.'s Game 2 win against Houston, as he scored a game-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

In 22 minutes off the bench, Green failed to score. He also didn't have a single rebound and finished with a plus-minus rating of minus-26, which was the worst of any player in the game.

Green will have a chance to redeem himself Tuesday when the Rockets and Lakers clash in Game 3.