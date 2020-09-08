Allen Iverson Remembers Favorite Kobe Bryant Memories in Emotional Video

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant are two of the most iconic sports figures in Philadelphia history, so it stands to reason The Answer would have fond memories of the Los Angeles Lakers legend from their playing days.

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Iverson recalled the times he got to play with Bryant on the Western Conference All-Star team:

Iverson became a Philadelphia icon during his 12 seasons playing for the 76ers. Bryant was born in the City of Brotherly Love and attended Lower Merion High School in a Philadelphia suburb.

Even though the bulk of Iverson's career was spent in the Eastern Conference, he was an All-Star with the Denver Nuggets in 2007 and 2008. He played against Bryant in the NBA's midseason showcase nine times (2000-06, 2009-10).

Iverson and Bryant won a combined five All-Star Game MVP awards between 2000-10.

The two went head-to-head in the 2001 NBA Finals between the Sixers and Lakers. Iverson led all players with 35.6 points per game in the series, but Bryant and the Lakers won the series in five games to capture their second straight championship.