Patrick Beverley Compares Nikola Jokic to Luka Doncic: 'A Lot of Flailing'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers already defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs and are competing for a championship, but Luka Doncic is clearly still on their mind.

After Monday's 113-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round series, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took a shot at both Doncic and Nikola Jokic in one comment:

As was the case against Doncic in the first round, L.A. had few answers for Jokic in Monday's contest. The Nuggets big man threatened a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and dominated for a three-minute stretch in the third quarter with three made three-pointers and an incredible full-court pass to Jerami Grant on a one-handed rebound.

Still, the Clippers excelled down the stretch and finished the game on a 23-10 run to secure the victory and series lead.

There is a level of irony in Beverley complaining about other players flailing and pressuring the officials to make calls considering his style of play is basically designed to annoy the opposing point guard and let the refs know when they miss calls.

He was ejected during Los Angeles' Game 2 loss for picking up back-to-back technicals and let the officials hear about missed calls multiple times in Monday's contest.

One wonders how animated he would have been going up against Doncic in the first round considering he played in just one of the six games because of an injury. Marcus Morris Sr. took over the role of agitator, fouling Doncic hard with a flagrant, yelling at the Mavericks superstar and even stepping on his foot near his injured ankle.

Still, Beverley was focused on how both Doncic and Jokic try to manipulate the officials after his team's key win Monday.