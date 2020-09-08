Jamal Murray Takes Blame for Nuggets' Loss to Clippers: 'I Put That Game on Me'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The second-round series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets is a matchup of impressive duos with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on one side and Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the other.

Three of those four played well in the Clippers' 113-107 win in Monday's Game 3, but Murray did not.

He took responsibility for the loss in the aftermath and promised he will be better the next time out:

Murray finished with 14 points and nine assists on an ugly 5-of-17 shooting from the field. He was also involved in one of the most important plays of the game when Leonard swatted his dunk attempt in crunch time with just a middle finger.

It was part of the Clippers' 23-10 run to end the game and take a 2-1 series lead as both Leonard (23 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks) and George (32 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals) stuffed the stat sheet.

Murray was unable to provide critical support for Jokic, who was mostly brilliant with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

As a result, the Nuggets scored 10 points in the last eight minutes and watched a game they largely controlled slip away.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Denver guard already showed what he can do during his first-round showdowns against Donovan Mitchell, scoring 50 twice in the series win over the Utah Jazz. However, he scored 12 points in Game 1 against the Clippers and struggled again Monday facing a team that can throw Leonard, George and Patrick Beverley on him.

Murray bounced back from his poor showing in Game 1 with 27 points in a Game 2 win and will look to do the same in Wednesday's Game 4.