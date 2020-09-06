Donovan Mitchell Writes Emotional Message to His Grandma After Her Death

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell posted the following message on Instagram after the death of his grandmother:

"Im messed up man.... I know your in a better place grandma... I’m in shock! You were such a fighter! Without you this family isn’t here! From the trips to see you in Georgia or the family reunions or even back in Dobbs Ferry! Trying to teach me and Jordan Spanish! There is no Donovan Mitchell without you! I don’t get here if it wasnt for you! The man I am today the mother I have today and the sister I have today was your legacy... started with you coming from Panama!! The last game you were able to see was me scoring 57.... who would’ve thought! That was all you pulling me along... you stayed strong to watch me through it! I love you grandma I will forever miss you! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU"

The caption came along with a picture of Mitchell visiting his grandmother in the hospital.

Mitchell scored 57 points in Game 1 of the Jazz's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

In a 2019 Players Tribune piece, Mitchell's mother, Nicole, shared an anecdote about the bond he and his grandmother shared from early childhood.

"Whenever we used to go over to his grandma’s house for dinner, we’d clear off the coffee table and he’d hop up there and dance to her old records. That was our ritual. We’d have a nice little dance party," Nicole Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell's mother has been an important part of the All-Star's public life while keeping him grounded about the foundation his grandmother laid.

"Grandma came from Panama," Nicole Mitchell would tell Donovan, per Jonathan Abrams of B/R. "We [were] starting from scratch. ... Now we figured out a big chunk. Now you're going to have to figure out some more. You respect yourself and you love yourself and your joy's in your heart. Not in some country club that you belong to."