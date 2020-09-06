Lions' Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson's Updated Fantasy Outlook

Mike Mulholland/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions backfield just got more crowded after the reported signing of Adrian Peterson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Peterson's release from the Washington Football Team on Friday opened up fantasy football possibilities for Antonio Gibson, but his latest move could kill the hype around another rookie: D'Andre Swift.

Swift and Kerryon Johnson will each see their stock take a hit for the upcoming season, while those who kept Peterson could also see only limited upside.

Although Swift is still the back you want in Detroit, don't rush to grab him in drafts.

There was already concern about Swift's average draft position at 72.5, per ESPN, making him the No. 27 running back off the board.

The rookie suffered a leg injury that has kept him off the field during training camp.

"We got to get to a place where we're comfortable with what he's doing," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said last week, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. "But every day he misses, we're not comfortable."

Johnson appeared destined for a big role out of the gates after being in the offense the past two years, while signing Peterson further indicates the team didn't trust its current depth at the position.

It could result in a dreaded "committee" throughout the year, limiting the fantasy value of everyone involved.

Peterson told Josina Anderson, "They're giving me an opportunity to play."

Even at 35 years old, he has been effective the past two years with Washington, totaling 1,940 rushing yards in 31 games while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He added 350 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in that stretch.

Washington coach Ron Rivera gave the veteran an endorsement after his release, noting the move was about the rest of the depth chart.

"It's not about what he didn't do; it's about what these other guys were doing for us and allows us to go in the direction we feel good about," Rivera said, per John Keim of ESPN. "The guy's got football left in him."

Peterson can be an effective early-down rusher, likely taking away carries from Johnson as well as Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson. He could be a late-round addition in fantasy drafts until the rotation is sorted, although none of these guys can be started in Week 1.

Still, Swift can be a buy-low option, as he should end the season as the best of the bunch.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the Georgia product as the best running back in the 2020 draft class after a college career that saw him excel as both a runner and receiver. If he gets the opportunity, he could have huge games with his ability to break off long runs on a consistent basis.

Fantasy managers will likely have to stash him on their bench to start the season, but there could be value for those who are patient.