Dez Bryant: Cowboys' Jerry Jones and I Get Along Because I 'Talk S--t' to Him

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dez Bryant helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs twice and was a three-time Pro Bowler, but the wide receiver said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones liked him for more than his impressive play.

On Saturday, Bryant tweeted "I think I'm the only player EVER to talk s--t to Jerry Jones...I think that's why we love each other."

Bryant played for the Cowboys from 2010 through 2017 and was one of the best pass-catchers in the league during his prime. He went to three Pro Bowls from 2013 through 2016 and tallied more than 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches in three consecutive years from 2012 through 2014.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in a game since his Cowboys tenure ended even though the New Orleans Saints signed him in 2018.

He tore his Achilles during practice before ever suiting up.

Bryant may not get another opportunity to play for the Cowboys again, but he and Jones can always look back on the time they talked trash to each other.