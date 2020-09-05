Memphis' John Broussard Jr. Injured in Shooting; Damonte Coxie a Witness

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Memphis Tigers defensive back John Broussard Jr. was reportedly shot in the leg Sunday night.

Jeni DiPrizio of Local 24 News in Memphis, Tennessee, reported the news, noting wide receiver Damonte Coxie was listed as a witness.

"We have been made aware of an incident that occurred involving some student-athletes at an off-campus location," the Memphis athletic department said in a Friday statement, per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "The student-athletes are safe, and the incident will not impact participation in our game against Arkansas State University tomorrow. We are unable to comment further at this time."

Barnes provided more details, noting police did not name Broussard but said a man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Another man was shot in the lower back.

A witness said there were gunshots and "about 10 people fighting in the street."

Broussard started his collegiate career at Auburn before he transferred to Memphis. He appeared in one game for Memphis last year.

Coxie is one of the team's best offensive playmakers and finished 2019 with 76 catches for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns.

Memphis starts its 2020 season Saturday against Arkansas State.