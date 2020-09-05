LeSean McCoy Ranks Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes as Best QB He's Played With

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy ranked new teammate Tom Brady as the best quarterback he's been on a roster with after winning Super Bowl LIV alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

McCoy rated his top four quarterback teammates as Brady, Mahomes and former Philadelphia Eagles stars Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb (36-second mark of video):

The answer highlighted that the 32-year-old University of Pittsburgh product has enjoyed the fortune of playing with some tremendous quarterbacks during his 12-year NFL career.

McCoy had said he was impressed with Brady after the former's first practice with the Bucs in early August.

"I've scrimmaged Tom in the past. We're pretty cool," he told reporters. "... But to actually see him work, I mean, he's like a general leading the troops, teaching them what he wants in the routes, things like that."

Brady, who won six Super Bowls in two decades with the New England Patriots, has no shortage of playmakers at his disposal. The group includes McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Buccaneers are expected to contend for a championship this season. They open the campaign Sept. 13 at the New Orleans Saints.