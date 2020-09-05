LeBron James Talks Lakers' Turnover Issues in Game 1, Handling Rockets' Speed

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) looks to pass over Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Houston Rockets 112-97 on Friday. 

L.A. committed 17 turnovers, 13 of which were courtesy of Rockets steals.

After the game, James spoke about the Lakers' issues counteracting the Rockets' speed, per Mark Medina of USA Today:

James also compared the Rockets to the late 1990s/early 2000s St. Louis Rams, nicknamed the "Greatest Show on Turf" for their electric, fast-paced and high-scoring offense:

The Rockets were seemingly everywhere on defense, using their length and speed to get into passing lanes and turn great defensive plays into quick buckets on the other end:

The Lakers notably went scoreless for a 4:12 stretch in the fourth quarter. During that time, Houston scored 14 points to take a 101-82 lead and salt away the game. 

All Lakers other than James and Anthony Davis scored a combined 52 points on 18-of-52 shooting.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, with ABC televising the action.

