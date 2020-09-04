Report: J.J. Watt Interested in Buying MLS' Real Salt Lake, NWSL's Utah Royals

John Carucci/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt could become the next active NFL player to purchase a professional sports team.

The defensive end is reportedly interested in buying Utah Soccer Holdings, which operates MLS' Real Salt Lake, USL's Real Monarchs and the Utah Royals FC of the NWSL, according to Sports Business Journal's Mark J. Burns.

The entity was put on the market following multiple reports of racism and misconduct by owner Dell Loy Hansen and senior executive Andy Carroll.

Watt's interest in soccer is understandably personal. His wife, Kealia Ohai, plays for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars and Watt told Business Insider's Barnaby Lane he's been hooked on the game since a trip to see Chelsea play at Stamford Bridge in 2012.

SBJ reports Utah Soccer Holdings is also receiving interest from both local businessman Ryan Smith and the Miller family, which owns the Utah Jazz.

Earlier this summer, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, citing his love for baseball and his childhood watching his father pitch in Major League Baseball.